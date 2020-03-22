Autopsy: Toddler died from ‘rapid strike’ to abdomen

Probable cause affidavits for the arrest of a man and a woman in the February death of a 19-month-old child allege they failed to take the child to a doctor despite the toddler throwing up blood.

Alamo police arrested Hector Jose Sanchez and Crystal Angeles Pelayo on Feb. 29. Sanchez is charged with capital murder of a person under 10-years-old while Pelayo is charged with criminal negligent homicide for the death of her child.

Both remain in custody, according to jail records.

Investigators with the Alamo Police Department responded on Feb. 4 at approximately 8:37 a.m. to 404 Alma Ave. in reference to the deceased child who had trauma to their abdomen, according to the charging document.

When they arrived, investigators said in the probable cause affidavit that Sanchez was in the living room with his knees over the toddler who was on the floor and pale, blue and unresponsive.

An autopsy on the toddler revealed the child died from a “rapid strike” to the abdomen, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Authorities accuse Sanchez and Pelayo of failing to provide medical attention to the child who showed discomort by grabbing its stomach, as well as vomiting and coughing up blood, according to the charging document.

Alamo investigators also allege Sanchez repeatedly injured the child.

The probable cause affidavit also states that Pelayo texted Sanchez that her child was throwing up blood and that she wanted to take him to the hospital.

Sanchez told her not to take the toddler to the hospital because of bruising to the child’s stomach, according to the charging document.

He is being held on a $1 million bond while Pelayo is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The mother initially received a $250,000 bond, which was reduced during a hearing last week, court records indicate.