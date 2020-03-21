McAllen resident tests positive for COVID-19

Updated at 10:04 p.m.

Hidalgo County reported on Saturday night its first case of a person testing positive for COVID-19.

The person is a McAllen resident.

Hidalgo County spokesman Carlos Sanchez said the individual is a woman in her 20s and the initial investigation indicates the case is travel-related.

Health officials are trying to track her whereabouts over the last few days to begin and will look at the last few weeks as well, Sanchez said.

She is symptomatic, he said.

The woman is in home isolation with several individuals, including her child and some of her siblings, Sanchez said, adding that this information is preliminary.