Four new Cameron County COVID-19 cases puts total at six

Cameron County Public Health confirmed four additional travel related COVID-19 cases Saturday evening, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the Rio Grande Valley to six.

There are still no confirmed cases in Hidalgo County.

According to a release, the new cases include a 57-year-old woman from Harlingen, a 20-year-old man from Brownsville, a 21-year-old man from Rancho Viejo and a 20-year-old woman from Brownsville.

All of the individuals reported traveling outside of the country and all of them are currently under home isolation, the statement says.

The release also says that the 57-year-old woman from Harlingen is not linked to either of the previous two cases in the county, while the other three new cases appear to be related to the first that was confirmed.

Check back for updates.