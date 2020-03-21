58 tested in Hidalgo County, no positive cases, 29 pending results

New numbers posted by Hidalgo County on Saturday show that 58 people here have now been tested for COVID-19 with 29 tests coming back negative.

The county has not reported a positive test.

As of Saturday morning, there were still 29 tests pending.

The numbers show an increase in six people tested, two more negative tests and four more pending tests.

As it stands, Rio Grande Valley officials have announced one confirmed case of COVID-19.

This case involves a 21-year-old man from Rancho Viejo in Cameron County who tested positive Thursday after returning from a trip to Irleand and Spain between March 5 and 12.

Officials have also reported that a Michigan couple, both 67, who stayed at a South Padre Island condominium between Jan. 1 to March 11 tested positive for COVID-19 after flying to Idaho for a wedding between Feb. 27 and March 2. Authorities say they came in contact with a relative during the trip who tested positive.

The couple began feeling sick on March 3 and 4 and went to a clinic in Port Isabel on March 5, according to Cameron Coutny officials.

The couple self-quarantined until March 11 before driving back to Michigan where they tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15.