2nd travel-related COVID-19 case in RGV confirmed in Harlingen

Cameron County Public Health officials announced Saturday that there is a second travel-related case of COVID-19 in the county.

“An 81-year-old male from Harlingen tested positive after traveling to Florida,” the release stated. “On March 19, the patient was tested due to symptoms of cough, congestion, and fever. Cameron County Public Health received laboratory confirmation March 20.”

The person is in home isolation and is not tied to the first travel-related case, which involves a 21-year-old man from Rancho Viejo who tested positive on March 19 after returning from a trip to Ireland and Spain.

“Cameron County Public Health has implemented their COVID-19 action response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigation to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms,” the release stated. “Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.”