Mission postpones court hearing, closes public spaces

The city of Mission announced all scheduled court hearings at the Mission municipal court are postponed until further notice.

Those who had a scheduled court date in the next few days should expect a letter from the court once a new court date has been scheduled.

Any questions can be directed to the municipal court at (956) 584-5150.

The city also announced closures of certain public spaces, effective 5 p.m. Friday:

Boys & Girls Club of Mission

Parks & Rec. Gymnasium

Pars Restrooms

Swimming pools

Speer Memorial Library

Mission Historical Museum

Mission Event Center