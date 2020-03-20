Mission postpones court hearing, closes public spaces

The city of Mission announced all scheduled court hearings at the Mission municipal court are postponed until further notice.
Those who had a scheduled court date in the next few days should expect a letter from the court once a new court date has been scheduled.
Any questions can be directed to the municipal court at (956) 584-5150.
The city also announced closures of certain public spaces, effective 5 p.m. Friday:
Boys & Girls Club of Mission
Parks & Rec. Gymnasium
Pars Restrooms
Swimming pools
Speer Memorial Library
Mission Historical Museum
Mission Event Center