H-E-B raises wages for employees during pandemic

H-E-B announced a pay bump for its employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday.

All hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation employees will receive a $2 an hour raise effective from March 16 to April 12 “to recognize their hard work and thank them for their commitment as they help serve our customers & communities,” a post on the grocery chain’s Facebook page said.

“Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners. We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly,” the post said. “H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B.”

The pay raise is the latest in a series of steps the grocery chain has taken since the pandemic broke out, which include plastic barriers between cashiers and customers, alternate hours and intensed sanitation procedures.