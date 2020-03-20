Abbott waives health care fees for inmates

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to temporarily suspend inmate fees for health care services related to COVID-19.

According to a news release, incarcerated Texans who are housed within TDCJ facilities are not denied health care if they are unable to pay for such services.

State officials anticipate the temporary waiver will encourage timely reporting of COVID-19 symptoms so inmates are given the treatment they need.

“As we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to protecting the health of individuals in state custody and the dedicated state employees working at TDCJ facilities,” said Abbott. “Waiving health care fees for offenders housed in TDCJ facilities will ensure that inmates experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 receive immediate medical attention. This suspension will protect the health of both inmates and TDCJ staff, and is a crucial tool in our efforts to mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19 in closely confined populations.”