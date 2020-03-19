Rotary Shrimp Fest to be rescheduled

HARLINGEN — The growing concern over the coronavirus has thrown a wrench in the plans for several events.

The Rotary Shrimp Fest of South Texas Inc.’s annual Rotary Shrimp Fest fundraiser will be rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.

The event will still be held on Jackson Street in Downtown Harlingen from 5 to 9 p.m.

According to rotary representatives, the decision was made based on the recommendations of President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“For the protection of everyone, it is with heavy hearts that we must announce the postponement of the Shrimp Fest due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” marketing consultant and event producer Remi Gibbs stated in an email. “Thanks for your understanding and for the support of the Rotary Shrimp Fest.”

The festival will have raffles, a silent auction, live entertainment, food tastings, shrimp plates and adult beverages.

Tickets are available for purchase from Rotarians, online at https://tinyurl.com/wg665sy or at Connelly & Bartnesky Insurance, which is located at 1209 East Harrison Ave. in Harlingen.

For the past several years, the Rotary Clubs in Harlingen and San Benito have been hosting the Rotary Shrimp Fest to raise funds for many local programs such as Loaves and Fishes, the Harlingen Humane Society and La Posada Providencia.

“Because of this annual event and kind donations such as yours, these Rotary Clubs can help address some of the true needs in our community,” Gibbs said. “Over the years, this has grown to be a community wide event of fun and fellowship for all.”

