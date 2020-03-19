McAllen addresses positive COVID-19 traveler landing at airport

McALLEN — The city released a statement Thursday after receiving reports that a Reynosa woman who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into the airport here about five days ago.

“The City of McAllen is cooperating fully with State of Texas and Hidalgo County officials, as well as the airlines, who are reviewing the matter,” city officials said in the news release.

The 23-year-old woman reportedly flew in from Spain, via Dallas and landed at McAllen International Airport.

“McAllen International Airport has increased deep cleaning routines in the airport terminal, to include the restrooms, gate areas, and other lobby areas,” officials said. “MFE employees have also increased hand sanitizing products available for public use.”

The city did not disclose any other information and directed further inquiries to Hidalgo County.