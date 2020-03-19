EDITORIAL: Finding forces

The establishment of a medical school in the Rio Grande Valley would have been auspicious at any time, but the current global health scare makes the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine especially welcome.

The immediate benefit to our local institution is the obvious help it offers in providing healthcare professionals in an area that traditionally has had one of the nation’s worst shortages of doctors and nurses; our pages frequently contain recruitment ads that offer financial bonuses to doctors and nurses who are willing to commit to long-term contracts. But as the new medical school builds and expands new instructional and research programs, UTRGV could also be in a prime position to address some of the very issues that are filling today’s newspapers and airtime.

Valley physicians, like their colleagues across the country, have been busy in recent weeks as more people have asked to be checked for cold and flu symptoms that they might have self-treated previously. The coronavirus that is causing widespread concern is unusual, but the global growth of trade and travel could make transmission of such diseases a greater possibility.

The Valley could be uniquely positioned to become a major site for the study of communicable diseases. New programs and buildings, which already are planned, could easily be dedicated to such research. Its application also could be heavier in this area, where warm temperatures and the widespread presence of water sources such as the Rio Grande, resacas and irrigation canals make outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue and cholera a constant threat.