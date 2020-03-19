Edinburg PD sends personnel false email about COVID-19

The Edinburg Police Department says it sent an email to employees Wednesday falsely stating that two patients tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital.

“I have received inquiries about an email that was sent to personnel of the Edinburg Police Department regarding 2 patients that tested positive for COVID-19 at one of our local hospitals. This is false,” department spokeswoman Sarah Rodriguez said in an email. “There was miscommunication between a few parties and an e-mail was sent out to personnel to keep them informed.”

Rodriguez’s statement was issued before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and goes on to say no patients have tested positive.

“However, it was verified by the doctors at the hospital that there are NO patients that have tested positive for COVID-19,” Rodriguez wrote.

The police department apologized for the miscommunication.