Congressman Gonzalez in self-quarantine after being in contact with colleague with COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a House colleague who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last week, I was in close contact with a colleague who on Wednesday evening tested positive for COVID-19,” Gonzalez said in the release.

The congressman said his self-quarantine will last until March 25.

“I remain asymptomatic and in good health,” he said.

Gonzalez has alerted House leadership and is waiting on guidance from the Office of Attending Physician, according to the release.

“Out of an abundance of absolute caution, the Washington, D.C., and district staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices by working remotely to serve the 15th District of Texas,” he said in the release. “Neither I, my family nor my staff, are experiencing any symptoms at this time.”

Gonzalez’s staffers declined to identify who the congressman came in contact with, but NPR reported that Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, of Florida, and Ben McAdams, of Utah, confirmed Wednesday evening that they tested positive for COVID-19.