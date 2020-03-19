CBP temporarily suspends Trusted Traveler enrollment center operations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that it is suspending operations at Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers nationwide until May 1 as a precautionary measure to minimize exposre of personnel and the public to COVID-19.

Enrollment centers in the Rio Grande Valley include the Hidalgo Texas Enrollment Center in Mission and the Brownsville Enrollment Center at Veterans International Bridge, according to CBP online resources.

The temporary closures include all public access Global Entry enrollment centers, NEXUS enrollment centers, SENTRI enrollment Centers and FAST enrollment locations.

Applicants who are conditionally approved need to reschedule after May and are encouraged to monitor their email and Trusted Program accounts for more information, CBP said in a release.