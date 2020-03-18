Several girls hoops stars from throughout the Rio Grande Valley nabbed exclusive spots on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-Region teams after the organization released the full list of honorees this week.

In total, seven of the Valley’s premier girls basketball players earned places on the Region IV All-Region squads from Class 6A to 2A.

Edinburg High’s A’nnika Saenz was the only Valley player to secure a spot on the TABC Class 6A All-Region squad. She was the Valley’s leading scorer through the first half of the season, but played only 20 games for the Bobcats before an ACL tear in the first half of a Dec. 10 game at Harlingen South cut her season short.

Saenz averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals on 42% shooting and was a District 31-6A Honorable Mention All-District selection. The junior guard was also the first RGV girls basketball player to score 400 points this season and the only player to have averaged 20 points per game or more.

A trio of talented 5A players from the Valley made appearances on the All-Region team, as well. Sharyland Pioneer’s Jordan Bravo, Mission Veterans’ Ronnie Cantu and Brownsville Veterans’ Elizabeth Garza all earned the honor.

Bravo led the Diamondbacks to a District 31-5A championship and a 14-0 record in district play with her play on both ends of the court. She averaged a team-high 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 6.5 steals per game.

Pioneer’s sophomore guard also garnered First Team All-District and All Defensive Team honors in 31-5A.

Cantu, who was recognized as 31-5A’s Most Valuable Player for the season, led the Patriots to a strong finish to the regular season and an area round playoff appearance. Mission Veterans’ senior point guard tallied 15.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.5 steals per game while also earning a spot on the District 31-5A All-District team.

Garza was named the District 32-5A Player of the Year after she led the Chargers to a 14-0 district record and their fourth consecutive district title. The senior guard’s prolific scoring helped boost Brownsville Veterans into the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s state-wide 5A top 25 poll, making it the only Valley school in Class 5A to do so.

Hidalgo’s Savannah Sanchez captured a spot on the Class 4A All-Region team as well after a stellar season. The senior guard averaged 12 points 10.7 assists and 4.1 steals per game across 38 contests for the Pirates.

Sanchez was also named the Most Valuable Player for District 32-4A after leading Hidalgo to a third straight district championship and an unblemished record in district play.

Lyford’s Samantha Delgado and San Perlita’s Meagan Kennedy were also named to the All-Region teams in Class 3A and 2A, respectively.

Delgado led the Bulldogs to second place in District 32-3A, a trip to the area round of the playoffs and a 23-11 overall record.