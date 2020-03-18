MX: Reynosa woman displayed COVID-19 symptoms after traveling through McAllen

The State of Tamaulipas is investigating suspected cases of COVID-19 in a 5-year-old girl in Matamoros and a 30-year-old man in Ciudad Victoria.

The Secretariat of Health of Tamaulipas announced in a news release Wednesday that the number of suspected cases in the Mexican border state has now grown to three, with one confirmed case in Tampico. That case is a 55-year-old Malaysian man who works in the city’s port.

Gloria Molina Gamboa, the secretary of health, said in the release that both individuals have mild symptoms and are being isolated at home. Samples are being taken to rule out or confirm the disease, according to the release.

The man traveled to Madrid, Spain, while the 5-year-old traveled to California, according to the release.

People in contact with these two patients have not shown symptoms, Molina Gamboa said in the release.

The third suspected case is in Reynosa.

In this suspected case, a 23-year-old woman also traveled to Spain, according to Molina Gamboa, who said in a release that the patient displayed fever, cough and a general malaise on Sunday.

This individual traveled from McAllen to Dallas to Madrid, Spain, and returned home on the same route on March 12, according to the release.

She lives with two people in her home who have not shown symptoms, Molina Gamboa said in the release.

This patient, however, is now isolated, according to the release.

The radio and broadcasting outlet RTVE reported Tuesday that Spain has 14,746 confirmed cases, 638 deaths and has 1,031 people who have recovered since COVID-19 began impacting the country, which has a total population of just over 47.1 million people, according to the country’s National Statistics Institute.