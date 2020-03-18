Gov. Abbott waives expiration dates for driver’s licenses

Governor Greg Abbott announced today the Department of Public Safety will be temporarily waiving expiration dates for driver’s licenses.

According to a news release, Abbott directed the DPS to waive the expiration dates for Class A driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, and other identification forms.

The move falls within the Governor’s State of Disaster Declaration and is part of the ongoing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Our top priority remains public health and safety, and we will continue to take action to ensure that Texans can avoid large public gatherings,” Abbott said in the news release. “Texas is at a pivotal moment in the response to COVID-19, and by temporarily delaying Driver License renewals we will help limit non-essential trips into public settings and slow the spread of this virus.”

According to the release, the suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal driver’s license operations have resumed.