EDITORIAL: Accuracy

With freedom comes responsibility. Nowhere is that more evident than in our freedom to publish information and to choose where we get our information. Some people abuse the freedom and seek to mislead or misinform the public. Unfortunately, they are gaining popularity as more people choose information that supports their preconceived ideas, even if it is provably wrong.

This week, news media across the country commemorate Sunshine Week, an annual reminder that people have a right to know what their government is doing and how their tax dollars are being used. With government expanding to influence ever-greater parts of our lives, it’s not only important that we illuminate the workings of government at all levels, but that the information we receive about them is accurate and reliable.

That is the goal of this newspaper and other traditional sources of news and information. It’s a duty we take seriously, and pledge to provide the best and most reliable information to those who need it to plan their day, assure their safety and be confident that they know what’s really going on. After all, the information that officials read in their local paper can influence the policies they enact.

The current public scare regarding the coronavirus is a clear case regarding the need for accurate information. Health officials regularly have to make announcements dispelling bad rumors or quelling contradictory information from bad sources. It’s unfortunate but necessary, as bad information can lead people to make decisions that could worsen rather than lessen public risk.

Fortunately, it’s often possible to know what news is legitimate and which isn’t. Here are a few tips: