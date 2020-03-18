Docs: Mother identified son who died, murder suspect at crime scene

San Juan detectives believe a 38-year-old man shot and killed a 27-year-old man last Thursday after becoming upset when he saw the man hug the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

The allegation is levied in probable cause affidavits for the arrest of San Juan resident Jacob Arroyo, who is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

He remains jailed on $1 million in bonds, according to jail records.

Authorities booked Arroyo into jail approximately four days after the shooting, which occurred in the 600 block of West Third at about 5:30 p.m. on March 12.

When San Juan police arrived on the scene, they found Noe Sifuentes face down and not responsive.

Sifuentes’ mother identified her son at the scene and identified a gang member that she said shot and killed her son, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Another witness who identified Arroyo told investigators that Arroyo shot Sifuentes several times and “then got close to him and shot him in the head,” according the charging document.

The probable cause affidavit also reveals that surveillance video from an apartment complex captures Arroyo in the area where the shooting occurred, as well as showing him walking away.

A witness in that video told detectives Arroyo confessed to becoming upset and shooting Sifuentes after seeing Sifuentes hugging Arroyo’s ex-girlfriend before running away from the crime scene, according to the charging document.

Another witness police interviewed said they saw Arroyo pull out a handgun and start shooting, the probable cause affidavit states.

Earlier that day, Arroyo was also involved in an altercation in which he brandished a handgun, though he didn’t point it at Sifuentes, San Juan Police Chief Juan Gonzalez said on March 13.