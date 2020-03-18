Diocese announces suspension of Mass

Bishop Daniel Flores announced Wednesday evening that the Diocese of Brownsville has suspended all masses in the diocese until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other church events will also be suspended.

Priests will continue celebrating Mass without their congregations, Flores said.

Many other Rio Grande Valley religious organizations have announced similar measures in recent days.

“These severe measures are taken with great sorrow, but it is important to keep in mind that they are necessary,” Flores said.

