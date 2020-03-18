COMMENTARY: The importance of free press and transparency in government

Every year the American press celebrates Sunshine Week, which is a time to not only inform the public but also stress the importance of open government and the dangers of government secrecy. This year, after a seemingly long hiatus, Texas finally has something to celebrate regarding transparency and open government, and I am proud to have been leading many of these fights alongside the Texas Press Association. I am looking forward to continuing to champion these issues and fight for every Texan’s right to know.

In 2015, two controversial decisions came down from the Texas Supreme Court that dramatically limited the public’s access to information on state and local contracting with private, for-profit entities.

As a result, these contracts were often confidential and inaccessible to the public. During the 86th legislative session in 2019 and after several years of effort, we fixed these huge loopholes in the Public Information Act when we successfully passed Senate Bill 943, which I joint-authored. SB 943 significantly improved the transparency and accountability of state and local governments in these private contracts by allowing taxpayers to obtain important information within these documents about how their tax dollars are being spent.

One recent and highly publicized example of the problems around these Supreme Court rulings was regarding the Teacher Retirement System, which abused these loopholes to conceal the true cost of its new office space in Austin. Once Senate Bill 943 went into effect at the beginning of 2020, we learned that TRS had rented office space in downtown Austin at a rate of more than $326,000 a month or $3.9 million annually. Lawmakers and pension-members were justifiably angry about the high cost, but also as to why a state agency would attempt to keep its contracts secretive in the first place. Undoubtedly, this is a clear example that government transparency allows for true accountability.