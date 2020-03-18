CBP opens COVID-19 emergency operations center in RGV

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector set up an emergency operations center Monday to coordinate the agency’s response to COVID-19 in the region.

In a news release, Border Patrol said the emergency operations center serves as a central location to manage the agency’s resources that are strategically placed throughout the region.

“Its primary focus is to coordinate response efforts to ensure agents can carry out their duties in securing the border and provide emergency management assistance to other local, state and federal agencies,” the release said.

The release contains CBP letterhead and phone numbers to two known CBP press people, as well as including links to Twitter accounts for CBP and its main media request email.

“The (emergency operations center) coordinates with federal, state and local health officials and the (emergency operation centers) activated within their respective jurisdictions as the region addresses the COVID-19 pandemic in a whole of government approach,” the release states. “Out team is working with first responders and public health departments to ensure the protection of those tasked with mitigation and response efforts.”

The press are not allowed to observe the emergency operation center and it is unclear where it is.