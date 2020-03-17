Upper Valley school districts announce closures through April

School districts throughout the Rio Grande Valley are extending their spring break closures to April as calls to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people intensify.

Each district will continue to remain in communication with parents, students and staff to plan how they will continue past April.

Weslaco

Weslaco ISD announced in a statement on Facebook that their schools will remain closed until Friday, April 3.

Aside from the closures, the school district is providing food services and instructional support for the children. More details are expected to be released on Friday.

The staff of the school district will continue to be paid during the closure, but must remain available to meet the needs of the children and each other.

Donna

Donna ISD plans to return on Monday, April 6.

Students are being redirected to a website where they can find academic instruction assignments online.

The school district is providing a technical staff to be on standby to ensure students can complete their assignments without conflict.

In addition to online schoolwork, the school district will also be distributing informational packets for parents if they wish to pick up the material.

There will be skeleton crews at each campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. if assistance is needed.

If parents choose to go to school, the district is urging that they contact the school before stopping by.

The following locations are designated for meal pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Donna High School, Donna North High School, Arise Muniz Community Center, Arise South Tower Community Center, Aurora Valley Park, Macedonian Christian Academy, Nueces Circle, Boyce Memorial Park (Donna Little League Park), City of Donna Library, Iglesia Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus, and Rattler Road.

While the schools will remain closed, staff will still report to work, such as police officers to patrol locations, custodial employees to clean and disinfect the schools, business personnel, district and campus administration to monitor and plan for COVID-19 developments.

Mission

Mission CISD announced their schools closures in a news release, citing the first case of COVID-19 in Laredo, which is within Region One.

Before Spring Break, Mission schools prepared web-based and handout instructional materials for the students. According to the release, those materials are being duplicated and will be distributed soon.

In the next few days, the school district will give information such as how students can access the digital content and instructional packets, grab-and-go meals and mobile locations for meal pick-up for students.

McAllen

McAllen ISD is now in stage 3 of its coronavirus action plan, which calls for all students and teachers to stay home, with the exception of some staff, through April.

Implemented during an emergency school board meeting Monday afternoon, these requisites will be implemented for the two weeks following Spring Break, beginning March 23 to April 3.

During this time, students will receive instruction and school work online.

Staff who will continue to report to work include police officers and members of food services, transportational, custodial and financial departments.