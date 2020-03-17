Tamaulipas announces its first confirmed case of COVID-19

The State of Tamaulipas announced Monday evening that a 55-year-old Malaysian man who works in Tampico has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The development follows testing and samples analyzed by the State Public Health Laboratory of Tamaulipas by the Institute of Diagnostics and Epidemiological Reference that found the first confirmed case in the state, according to a press release.

Gloria Molina Gamboa, health secretary, said in the release that after confirming COVID-19, or coronavirus, in the man, the protocol for biosecurity was activated to provide follow up for the man who lives in a private residence and for those he has contacted, the press release states.

The 55-year-old man displayed light symptoms, including a sore throat, and he is now in social isolation to prevent a new outbreak, Tamaulipas authorities said in the release.

Molina Gamboa is asking the public not to panic and to remain informed only by official sources.

The health secretary advises increasing hand washing with soap and water or 70% alcohol sanitizer and to clean and disinfect surfaces and common objects in homes, offices, closed places, and in centers of transportation and meeting.

As of Monday night, Hidalgo County health authorities have not reported any confirmed cases of coronavirus.