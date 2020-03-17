Rundown of local businesses offering curbside pick-up

The following local businesses have implemented a curbside pick-up option as a precautionary measure to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.

>> Bonhomia, 920 N. Main St., Suite 160 in McAllen. Open Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call or DM them on Instagram to place an order. (956) 627-0594

>> Grind Coffee Co., 315 W. University Dr., Edinburg. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the next few weeks. Text or call to place a curbside order and set a pick-up time: (956) 888-7810

>> Coffee Time, 501 E. US Highway 83, Alamo. They will be drive-thru only starting this week. (956) 258-5034

>> Salt – New American Table, 210 N. Main St., McAllen (956) 627-6304

>> The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. McAllen (956) 330-8582

>> Suerte Bar & Grill Uptown, (956)432-8841. They also have online ordering available: suertebargrill.com

>> Bodega Tavern & Kitchen, 2901 N. 10th St. McAllen (956) 627-0482

>> Greens and Lemons, 2707 E. Griffin Parkway (956) 800-1327

>> The Healing Factory Juice & Co., 5401 N. 10th St. #112, McAllen (956) 800-4063

>> El Divino, 5001 N. 10th St., McAllen, (956) 627-3990

>> City Cafe & Catering, 2901 N. 10th St., McAllen. They are offering family-sized meal packages to go as well as curbside pick-up. (956) 682-8737

>> Beauty & Beast Cuisine, All Locations. Store number: (956) 900-2266, Call Center: (956) 255-3040

>> Bonita Flower Shop, 610 N. 10th St., McAllen (956) 686-4830

>> The White House Seafood Market, 3007 E. Business 83, Donna (956) 461-5215. Their hours are Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

>> Azucar y Sal, 6100 N. 10th St. Suite D, McAllen (956) 630-6322. They are offering curbside pick-up and delivery.

>> The Patio on Guerra, 116 S 17th St., McAllen (956) 661-9100 for curbside pick-up. Online ordering available: reservations@patioonguerra.com

>> Costa Messa Restaurant, all 3 locations are offering curbside pick-up. North 10th: (956) 618-1919. North 11th: (956) 618-5449. South Main: (956) 618-4040.

>> Lone Star BBQ; they’re offering curbside and delivery at both locations: 3619 N. 10th St., McAllen (956) 664-9988; 2224 W. Business 83, Mission (956) 585-2381

>> Burgerim, 3400 W. Expressway 83 Suite 170, McAllen. In addition to curbside, they have family packs to go and delivery available through various delivery apps. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (956) 322-5570.

>> Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Drive-thru available at their Pharr Location: 500 N. Jackson Rd. Building P-6, 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. (956) 601-0021.

>> Brewsome Brewery, 1303 N. 10th St., McAllen, is also now offering curbside pick-up. (956) 627-2380

>> Healthy Bites RGV/Colibri Cuisine, 4701 Buddy Owens Suite A, McAllen. Call or text (956) 432-7148, or DM them @HealthyBitesRGV, to place a curbside order and set up a pick-up time.

>> Maria’s Restaurant, 221 S. 16th St., McAllen. They’re open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (956) 686-9196

>> Tacqueria El Sarten, 6301 N. FM 1015, Mercedes. (956) 294-1044

>> Fernando’s Mexican Restaurant, 216 E. Expressway 83 Suite A, Pharr. (956) 782-0036

This is a running list. If you know of other local businesses that have a curbside option, contact us at news@themonitor.com.