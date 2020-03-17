Mission CISD closes schools until further notice

Prompted by the first confirmed case of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, in Laredo, the Mission school district has announced the closure of its schools until further notice.

The closure was announced via a news release issued just after 4 a.m. Tuesday and upon learning of the case in Laredo, which is within Region One.

Handouts and web-based instructional materials, which had been prepared before Spring Break by the district’s curriculum staff, will soon be available for distribution to students, as well as digital instructional content and packets.

According to the release, grab-and-go meals, mobile locations for meal pick-up and more will also be available to students.

“Since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, and in the best interest of our students, staff and community, Mission CISD has been following the decision tree provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) through conference calls was to follow the CDC guidelines, and not to close schools prematurely,” the release stated. “In recent days events have been changing rapidly and overnight reports have surfaced of the first case of COVID-19 in Laredo, which is within the Region One area. Therefore, in collaboration with our stakeholders, we are now keeping our schools closed until further notice.”

An emergency board meeting has been called for noon today to address operational issues regarding COVID-19 response protocols.

The district is also asking parents and students to monitor the district and campus websites for more information in the event that things change.