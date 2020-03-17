McAllen mayor to self-quarantine for 2 weeks

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling is self-quarantining, the city announced Tuesday.

Darling made the decision to work at home after an out-of-town trip where he was in contact with several large groups.

The mayor made the decision after consulting with his doctor, according to a news release.

“We have encouraged our residents to communicate with their doctors, and to heed their advice. Well, guess what? Those recommendations apply to the mayor as well,” Darling said in the release.

Darling said in the release that he does not believe he has COVID-19 and that his doctor has not recommended that he be tested for the virus, though that could change in the future, according to the news release.

While under self-quarantine, the mayor said he is keeping in touch with staff on a regular basis.

“There’s so much going on in the community right now, and my pace hasn’t slowed down — it’s increased,” Darling said in the release. “I’m just doing it from home for now.”

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said in the release that he is in regular contact with the mayor.

“Mayor Darling is communicating regularly with us and is participating in frequent conference calls with us and the region,” Rodriguez said. “Mayor Darling is setting an example for the community in that he’s listening to the advice of his physicians. We wish him well and know that a self-quarantine isn’t going to slow him down.”

Darling is also encouraging residents to listen to their doctor.

“We are asking the community to stay in close contact with your doctor if you feel sick, or if you have some other risk factor — I did it, you can do it, too,” Darling said. “Stay calm, wash your hands, and stay healthy.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the release.

Darling said his self-quarantine will end on March 28 after a two-week period.