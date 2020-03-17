McAllen issues local disaster declaration

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling has signed a declaration of local disaster in relation to COVID-19.

The declaration comes after emergency and disaster declarations were signed by President Donald J. Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and locally by Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez as well as Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

Darling’s declaration, which authorizes the mayor and the city of McAllen to take steps needed to protect public health and welfare as laid out under Texas law during declared disasters, is effective immediately.

The McAllen City Commission has also called an emergency meeting regarding COVID-19 at 4 p.m. Tuesday at McAllen City Hall.