Laguna Vista issues state of disaster

LAGUNA VISTA — Leaders and officials of Laguna Madre communities are continuing to make changes in an effort to protect the public from the spread of the coronavirus.

Town of Laguna Vista officials declared a local state of disaster Tuesday.

As a result of the declaration, the town’s city hall, library, municipal court and parks will close effective immediately.

City hall personnel will be available via phone and email.

The Laguna Vista Police Department will operate as normal.

“We pray everyone stays safe in our community,” Laguna Vista representatives posted Tuesday on their Facebook page. “While we won’t be open to serve you face to face, we will do all we can to serve you electronically or over the phone.”

Port Isabel

Tuesday city officials expanded social distancing protocols and closed nearly all city parks which include — Lighthouse Park, Washington Park, Laguna Madre Park, City Swimming Pool, Veterans Park, Berrel Mock Park and Galvan Park, which was already closed for construction.

Pompano Park Boat Ramp will not be closed.

City officials are urging residents and visitors to implement social distancing, avoid large crowds and unnecessary trips, cancel planned gatherings and to stay home if possible.

Additionally, they’re asking residents and visitors not to congregate on sidewalks, streets or parking lots.

City officials also recommend the public continue practicing good personal hygiene by vigorously washing their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

If soap and water is not available, they advise people to use hand sanitizer.

City officials are also encouraging restaurants and businesses to adopt best practices for sanitation and to provide take-out or remote services where possible.

“The city salutes our local grocers who have taken important steps to keep Laguna Madre-area residents and visitors supplied,” the city’s announcement states. “We urge all residents to avoid hoarding or excessive purchases of staple items. The city urges its residents to call or check in on friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable.”

LAGUNA VISTA CONTACTS

CITY HALL — (956) 943-1793

CITY MANAGER — cm@lvtexas.us

CHIEF OF POLICE — pd@lvtexas.us

CITY SECRETARY — cs@lvtexas.us

ASSISTANT CITY SECRETARY — clerk2@lvtexas.us