1 of 2

The Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville announced Tuesday that the zoo will be closed until further notice.

The zoo announced the closing on its Facebook page and its website.

In a press release, zoo officials write “the decision to close the Zoo was a difficult one, however the health and safety of our guests, staff and animals is our top priority. Even though there have not been any recorded cases of COVID-19 in Brownsville, it is the Zoo’s responsibility to do what we can do to reduce the spread of the virus.”

“We know that you have concerns about our staff and animal collection, and I want to reassure you that our animal team will continue to provide excellent care for our animals,” said zoo Director Dr. Patrick Burchfield. “We have ample food reserves and medical supplies, to take care of them while we are closed.”

Zoo officials said it will continue to post educational videos every day via the zoo’s Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, with a video about the Mt. Mangshan pit viper.

The zoo added it looks forward to reopening and welcoming visitors back at “the first opportunity we can responsibly do so.”