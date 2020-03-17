The latest Texas High School Baseball/Diamond Pro Top 25 rankings were released Monday, and five Rio Grande Valley squads made the cut in their respective classes.

The RGV placed three teams in the Class 5A Top 25, all from powerhouse District 31-5A. Sharyland High comes in ranked No. 3 with a 13-2-1 record overall. The Rattlers are fresh off a 5-0 week, when they picked up wins over Edinburg High, Edinburg Vela and La Joya High at the inaugural ECISD Louie Alamia Baseball Tournament. Sharyland senior first baseman Martin Vasquez had himself a day against the SaberCats as he hit two home runs, one grand slam and finished with eight RBIs in an 11-0 win over Vela.

The No. 14 team in 5A, according to the latest Top 25, is right down the road as the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks are off to a 12-3-1 start. The Diamondbacks went 4-0 while competing in the San Marcos Baseball Tournament last week.

Rounding out the 5A ranks for the RGV are the Rio Grande City Rattlers at No. 21. After getting off to a 7-0 start, the Rattlers cooled off while competing at the Calallen Baseball Tournament but bounced back to go 2-0 this past week.

Representing the RGV in Class 6A are the Mcallen High Bulldogs and Los Fresnos Falcons.

McHi stands at 14-2-1 on the year and is the No. 17 team in 6A, according to the latest ranks. On Saturday during their final game of the foreseeable future, the Bulldogs earned a 5-3 victory against Edinburg High as both Aaron Nixon and Hector Garcia went yard.

The Los Fresnos Falcons are up to No. 24 in 6A as a result of their scorching hot 11-1 record. The Falcons won their District 32-6A opener in comeback fashion, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth to upend Harlingen South 3-2. Los Fresnos’ lone loss came at the hands of Corpus Christi Veterans, the No. 1 team in the 5A rankings.

While these Valley teams earned statewide recognition, sports are on pause across the United States as Monday marked the first day of the University Interscholastic League’s suspension of contests, practices and workouts. The suspension from the UIL will last two weeks, until March 29, but could change as more information becomes available.

