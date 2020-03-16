Whataburger going drive-thru only Tuesday

Whataburgers across the state will go drive-thru only Tuesday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“By 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, we will temporarily close dining rooms at all Whataburger restaurants. These closures will begin in select markets March 16 and will continue until further notice,” a statement from the fast food chain read. “During the time our dining rooms are closed, we are proud to continue to staff our drive-thru – offering a full menu for guests at all of our restaurants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

The release says online options will also be available while the dining rooms are closed.

“Starting Thursday, March 19th, we are introducing curbside delivery for your online order only between the hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at any of our restaurants. The rest of the time (8 p.m. through 8 a.m.) you can coast through the drive-thru to pickup online orders,” it said.

According to the statement, the decision was made for the wellbeing of the chain’s staff and its customers.

“Like all of you, our Family Members are monitoring this developing situation and working to do the right thing. Through it all, we are focused on the health and safety of our customers, Family Members and the communities we serve,” it said. “At Whataburger, it’s especially important to us to keep our Family Members working safely, so they can support themselves and their families.”