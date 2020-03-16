UIL suspends practices, workouts due to COVID-19

The University Interscholastic League announced on Monday it is extending its suspension of all UIL sanctioned contests to include all rehearsals, practices and workouts.

“Effective immediately, all UIL interscholastic activities are suspended through March 29. We are committed to providing you with timely, ongoing updates and are reassessing the situation daily. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates,” the release said.

The suspension of rehearsals, practices and workouts comes days after the UIL announced it would suspend all contests, including athletic competition, beginning Monday, March 16 and ending Sunday, March 29. Today, on March 16, the UIL took it a step further to prevent teams from practicing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday night, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. The agency said it was warning against large events and mass gatherings that include “conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.” The guidance from the CDC did not apply to daily operations of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses.

“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials,” according to the guidance announcement.