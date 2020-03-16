Sullivan City appoints new attorney and municipal judge

SULLIVAN — Husband and wife Marco De Luna and Carina Garza De Luna were appointed to positions in Sullivan City as part of the city commission’s attempt to fill recent vacancies.

Marco De Luna, who in February 2019 was appointed the city’s presiding municipal judge, resigned from the position Monday to take the role of city attorney.

He replaces City Attorney Armando Marroquin whose resignation was accepted by the commissioners during Monday’s commissioners meeting.

Marroquin cited his election to Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 10 during the March Democratic primary election as the reason for his resignation. He is running unopposed in the November general election.

His departure from the city prompted a small domino effect as the city’s decision to appoint De Luna to fill Marroquin’s vacancy left an opening on the municipal court.

However, the city commissioners didn’t have to look far for a replacement as they opted to appoint his wife, Carina Garza De Luna, as the new presiding municipal judge.

As the city attorney, De Luna will be paid a $1,500 monthly retainer. Municipal judges in Sullivan City serve voluntarily; therefore, Garza De Luna will not receive pay.

“It’s been truly a pleasure,” De Luna said of his time as the municipal judge. “Although Mission’s my hometown, I truly, truly feel that Sullivan City is my second hometown.”

“I’ll always do everything I can to help Sullivan City to move forward,” he added.

Garza De Luna was sworn in Monday by Judge Nereida Lopez-Singleterry, associate judge of the Title IV-D Court, Master Court 1 in Hidalgo County which also has jurisdiction in Starr and Jim Hogg counties. She is also the Democratic candidate for the 13th Court of Appeals, Place 6.

“I just want to thank you all for the opportunity,” Garza De Luna of becoming the city’s municipal judge. “Like Marco said, we really have a big place in our heart for Sullivan and I hope to continue the success and to continue to serve the city of Sullivan with honor and integrity just like my husband has.”