Starr County jail suspends visitations

Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes suspended inmate visitations at the Starr County Detention Center, effective immediately, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Starr County, the move was made as a precautionary measure to comply with the recommendations of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, according to a notice issued by the sheriff’s office on Monday.

The suspension only applies to public visitations.

“Individuals that are carrying out law enforcement activities, to include probation and parole officers, are not prohibited from entering the jail and are not included in the suspension,” the notice stated.

It will remain in place until the state disaster declaration, issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, is lifted.

In Hidalgo County, Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra suspended inmate visitations at the Hidalgo County jail on Saturday. Theirs will also remain in place until the state disaster declaration is lifted.