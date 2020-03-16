San Juan police arrest murder suspect

San Juan Police Chief Juan Gonzalez announced on social media early Monday morning that a 38-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old man last Thursday is in custody.

Jacob Arroyo, aka Miklo, is charged with aggravated robbery and murder.

The man is accused of shooting and killing Noe Sifuentes in the 600 block of West Third at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The aggravated assault charge stems from an altercation involving multiple people earlier that day, in which both Arroyo and Sifuentes were present. Gonzalez said Arroyo brandished a gun during the incident, which was not brandished at Sifuentes.

Sifuentes was shot multiple times, according to Gonzalez.

The chief said last week that investigators were still working on motive, but said Arroyo and Sifuentes had been hanging around with each other.

The man is being held on a $1 million bond, Gonzalez said.

Sifuentes sustained multiple gunshot wounds and an autopsy has been ordered, Gonzalez said.