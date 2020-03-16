Donna PD temporarily closes lobby, municipal court

The Donna Police Department has temporarily closed its front lobby to the public. The lobby closure also affects the Donna Municipal Court, which has temporarily closed as well.

“It’s just precautionary, just for right now,” Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said during a phone interview Monday afternoon.

“We’re going to close for a day and see how it works,” he said.

The department announced the two closures via Facebook posts Monday, citing the growing health and safety concerns of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Guerrero said the layout of the police department means there is no separation between members of the public entering the building and the officers and staff who work inside. “I’m just trying to protect the public and protect my employees,” the chief said.

During a news conference Monday, President Donald Trump announced the coronavirus pandemic is not under control, and that more stringent efforts are needed to try to curb its spread throughout the country. To that end, he urged Americans to avoid social gatherings with 10 or more people.

Donna residents needing to speak to a police officer or file a police report may do so by calling (956)464-4481. To obtain police records, call (956)6938 or email donnapdrecords@cityofdonna.org.

Those with outstanding municipal court fines may call the court at (956)464-6942, or email msalazar@cityofdonna.org or rmoreno@cityofdonna.org.