Closures: Lighthouse, Chick-fil-A dining rooms

The following businesses are changing their hours, closing or making other adjustments because of the coronavirus. This list will be updated as needed.

Chick-fil-A

Temporary Closure of Dining Room Seating

Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.

Port Isabel Lighthouse and Museums

The City of Port Isabel is restricting public access to City buildings, effective March 15 and continuing until April 6 or further notice. City employees will continue to provide services by telephone, email, drop boxes or limited building lobby access. Employees will work in shifts to minimize the potential for any disruption in services. The lighthouse, museums and public buildings are closed. The Museums’ of Port Isabel Telling Our Stories, Port Isabel Antique & Flea Market and Queen Isabella Market Day have been canceled.

H-E-B Stores

To better serve our customers and increase product availability, all H-E-B stores and Central Market will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. This also includes Joe V’s and Mi Tienda locations.

Walmart

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation.