Authorities: Murder suspect found with cuts on hands, blood on boots

A 54-year-old man was able to tell Weslaco police who discovered him suffering from multiple stab wounds that his 32-year-old cousin caused his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a news release, authorities said Weslaco police found Reynaldo Villarreal, 54, in the area of Westgate and 18th Street after he was involved in an accident.

“Officers found Villarreal was bleeding from multiple stab wounds, which he indicated were caused by his cousin Manuel Martinez,” the release stated. “Villarreal was transported to Knapp Medical Center were he was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gilberto Saenz.”

Martinez is facing a charge of murder.

“Sheriff’s Deputies located Martinez standing outside his residence with cuts on his hands and blood on his boots,” the release stated. “Deputies also located large amounts of blood which indicated the incident occurred at the residence.”

According to authorities, Martinez confessed to the stabbing and said it happened during a dispute.