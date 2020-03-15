SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsLocal SportsMultimediaPhotosRio Grand Valley Vipers Photo Gallery: Scenes from empty arenas and fields amid coronavirus concerns Delcia Lopez - March 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt The UTRGV baseball locker room sits empty Friday in Edinburg, after the Western Athletic Conference suspended all conference athletic activities because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Empty chairs sit in front of equally emptycubicles in the UTRGV baseball dugout on March 13, 2020. The Western Athletic Conference announced it would cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Las Vegas as well asall spring and winter sports. Sports – from secondary education school sports to the professional leagues – and other large events have been canceled or suspended indefinitely in the RGV andacross the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The UTRGV baseball locker room sits in darkness amidst the glowing players names above on Friday, March 13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Baseball bats are seen at the UTRGV dugout on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A leftover sports grip canister and sunflower seeds lay on an empty UTRGV baseball field Friday, March 13, 2020Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Freddy Rojas Jr., left, and EJ Taylor, right, sit in the dressing room and contemplate what will come of the season on Friday, March 13, 2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV baseball field sits empty on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Bert Ogden arena remains empty as the G League suspeneded their season for the RGV Vipers on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Bert Ogden arena floor sitting is removed and remains empty as the G League suspended their season for the RGV Vipers on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV baseballs, glove and uniforms hang in the empty locker room on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV baseball field empty on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV baseball field concessions stands empty on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A bag of peanuts lays inside the visitors baseball dugout at UTRGV baseball field. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tip-O-Tex Trail Riders start their 60th annual ride Mexican national gets 14 years for drug smuggling Starr County working with state, local health officials for testing McAllen weighs circus ban petition 32-year-old man arrested in uncle’s stabbing death