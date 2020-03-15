Mission man arrested on allegations of assaulting grandmother

Local law enforcement authorities say an 82-year-old woman was punched, dragged, bitten, and had soap thrown at her by her grandson after she refused to eat.

Leonardo Hinojosa was arrested by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies on March 7 after allegedly assaulting his grandmother because she refused to eat, and is further accused of locking her inside her bedroom.

A deputy responded in the late evening of March 6 to 5100 Ezequiel Circle and met with Petra Betancourt, 82. She informed the deputy about Hinojosa — Betancourt’s grandson who resides with her — being upset with her for refusing to eat.

Hinojosa instructed Betancourt to go to her room, where he allegedly locked her in by using a rope to tie to the doorknob, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Betancourt told the deputy she attempted to call for help but Hinojosa, 25, also allegedly threw a pitcher of soapy water at her, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit went on to allege that Hinojosa began assaulting Betancourt in addition to biting her wrist, and dragged her to the floor where he continued assaulting her.

She was able to call for help after Hinojosa laid her on the sofa.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, Betancourt’s right eye appeared blue and swollen in addition to bruises across her arms and chest, according to the affidavit.

Further observations from the officer included the front door to be shattered and Betancourt’s bedroom door damaged with the rope still tied on the doorknob.

Once the deputy met with him, Hinojosa allegedly threw a chain-link fence at the deputy.

Refusing to comply, the deputy unsuccessfully used his taser on Hinojosa, taking additional deputies to arrest Hinojosa.

Betancourt was transported to a local hospital.

Hinojosa remains jailed with his bonds totaling $270,000. He faces accusations of injury to elderly, resisting arrest and unlawful restraint.