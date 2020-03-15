LETTERS: Selective ‘process’; President supported

Selective ‘process’
Republicans adored “process” during Trump’s impeachment hearings and the debate before the House vote. They claimed the process was unfair.
Ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson astutely observed that Trump’s a “moron.” He’s a lazy incompetent with an authoritarian bent, lying more than 15,000 times. He deceitfully believes Article 2 of the Constitution allows him to do anything he wants.
Trump intentionally failed to inform Congress prior to assassinating an Iranian general, yet there’s a disquieting silence from congressional conservatives about “process.” Strict constructionists? What was all that pandering about?
It’s the indifference of a president afflicting others with his malignant narcissistic personality disorder. He is responsible for the world hearing Mid-Eastern war drums beating blood red loud. Everyone is impacted because Trump’s unilateral military actions have the potential of escalating.
Conscientious people aren’t alone during troubled times, certainly when working together. Remember, children are suffering under “zero tolerance.” When tired or feeling discouraged, military and civilians will suffer when fruits of madness touch ground.
Dr. Martin Luther King said: “We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.”
From the Beatitudes: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.”
History is on decency’s side! Call representatives, 202-225-3121, and senators, 202-224-3121. We’re clearly off our meds and delusional if going along with any of it!
Barry Zavah
Harlingen
President supported
President Trump made a huge mistake by ordering the drone strike that killed the Iranian general. Democrats are correct in calling the order to kill him an act of war, and President Trump should be charged with war crimes as some members of Congress have said, for not seeking congressional approval. Another impeachable crime is the cry of Democrats and celebrities on social media.
How soon Democrats and the media forget that it was a despot named Osama Bin Laden, who like Iranian General Qasem Soleimani carried out similar attacks against Americans. I guess we should have let him run free until he carried out some sort of heinous 9/11-type act against America, to have validation for his killing instead of being proactive in keeping America safe. That is the president’s job after all.
Soleimani was evil, pure and simple, and needed to be exterminated. There can be no diplomacy with a terrorist nation like Iran. The attempts by those who wish to appease the Iranians forget the embassy hostage crisis of the 1970s during the Carter presidency and the Democratic Party that controlled both houses of Congress at the time. It was Democratic diplomacy that failed miserably and weakened our nation in the Middle East during the Carter era, and sadly, instead of backing President Trump, the Democratic House is about to repeat history for the sake of partisan politics.
Jake Longoria
Mission