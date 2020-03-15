LETTERS: Selective ‘process’; President supported

Selective ‘process’

Republicans adored “process” during Trump’s impeachment hearings and the debate before the House vote. They claimed the process was unfair.

Ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson astutely observed that Trump’s a “moron.” He’s a lazy incompetent with an authoritarian bent, lying more than 15,000 times. He deceitfully believes Article 2 of the Constitution allows him to do anything he wants.

Trump intentionally failed to inform Congress prior to assassinating an Iranian general, yet there’s a disquieting silence from congressional conservatives about “process.” Strict constructionists? What was all that pandering about?

It’s the indifference of a president afflicting others with his malignant narcissistic personality disorder. He is responsible for the world hearing Mid-Eastern war drums beating blood red loud. Everyone is impacted because Trump’s unilateral military actions have the potential of escalating.

Conscientious people aren’t alone during troubled times, certainly when working together. Remember, children are suffering under “zero tolerance.” When tired or feeling discouraged, military and civilians will suffer when fruits of madness touch ground.

Dr. Martin Luther King said: “We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.”

From the Beatitudes: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.”

History is on decency’s side! Call representatives, 202-225-3121, and senators, 202-224-3121. We’re clearly off our meds and delusional if going along with any of it!