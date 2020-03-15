HARLINGEN — A twist on the regular Philly cheese steak with smoked brisket, grilled onions, mushrooms and melted provolone is one of the options Frankie Flav’z Craft BBQ Co. offers.

Frank Macias is no stranger to the culinary world and certainly not to the restaurant business, but with new locations come new challenges.

Macias is the owner of Frankie Flav’z at the Point, Frankie Flav’z Craft Burger House and now Frankie Flav’z BBQ Co.

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. a ribbon-cutting will be held at the new location at 619 E. Harrison Ave.

After being told a BBQ location was available, Macias said he did not hesitate to jump in and open a third location.

“I jumped all over it because I started my clientele with barbecue and burgers and now I’ll have both,” he said.

His new barbecue place offers the typical brisket, sausage and turkey options but expands to breakfast as well.

Brisket and eggs or brisket chilaquiles are featured items available. Chicken and waffles are another savory option and smoked barbacoa is featured Saturdays and Sundays. But bringing this new menu to life was not easy for Macias.

He has been in the business for six years and said he was building a clientele by making food plates out of his house.

Macias was preparing to become a licensed RN when one day he sent his wife a plate of food and all of the sudden her colleagues were asking to make an order.

He said there were times he had 150 orders a week until he decided to limit it to 60.

“I was making barbecue, brisket and burgers starting out and they were selling out,” Macias said.

Based on the success his business was having he decided to step away from the nursing program and take cooking classes at TSTC. He said his wife was supportive of the decision.

“She said to me, hey, this is your passion,” Macias said.

A year later he purchased a food truck. With the help of his brother-in-law, the Frankie Flav’z food truck was getting well known until it got to the point where he needed a location and started The Point.

“That restaurant took off and it was a great hit. Then I created the Craft Burger House because I wanted to build a chain. I know I have something where I can duplicate in other cities,” he said.

“I felt like I couldn’t do it with The Point location but I could with the burger house. I wanted to mold it and mimic it when I open it in other cities,” Macias said.

“I wanted to have that same look where you walk in it’s the same Frankie Flav’z,” he said.

Opening another location was scary and intimidating, he said, but it did not stop him.

“You now have a lot more employees and a lot more overhead and a lot more customers. It is going to be really hard to please all the time,” he said.

“Now, a guy could call in at all the restaurants but it did not stop me because I have a passion and I wanted to put this product of food out there with the public,” Macias said.

Frankie Flav’z locations are known for being adventurous with their food and at BBQ Co. Macias wanted no difference.

The menu is extensive and offers more than regular brisket. Macias said another popular item besides the cheese steak is their “Oh Boy Po Boy,” which has smoked brisket, sausage and mac and cheese.

“I knew people knew our style of food. You can get your traditional barbecue like ribs, brisket, turkey and your sides, but we do our twist,” he said.

Macias mentioned trying out different ideas such as a brisket Frito pie with barbecue chili. He featured it for two days but if an item sells out, he might add it to the long term menu.

The street tacos include chicken teriyaki options with pineapple, and smoked brisket with habanero crema.

“That is the style of barbecue I bring to Harlingen. You have to set yourself apart, but being new you have to get your feet wet and test the market first,” he said.

“This one wasn’t on my mind until three months ago. But I said who doesn’t love barbecue?” Macias said.

MORE INFO

Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. or sold out

Located at 619 E. Harrison Ave.