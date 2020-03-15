32-year-old man arrested in uncle’s stabbing death

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing his uncle to death late Saturday evening.

Manuel Martinez, 32, was arrested Sunday morning and faces a murder charge, a first degree felony, in the death of his uncle, Ronaldo Villarreal, 55, according to a statement the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office released via social media later that morning.

The stabbing incident stemmed from an argument between the two in the 3300 block of Walker Road in Donna.

The sheriff’s office has also stated that Martinez confessed to the crime.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said via Twitter that deputies responded to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, where the victim had been transported, and learned Villarreal had succumbed “from multiple stabbed wounds.”

“Investigators followed up at a residence located on the 3300 blk of Walker St in Donna and located a crime scene,” Guerra said on Twitter. “A 32 yoa male family member has been arrested.”

The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.