McAllen Memorial Matt Cortez (10) slides safe into 2nd base against Edinburg North Matthew Gaytan (5) during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Anthony Campos (23) slides safe into 2nd base against Edinburg North Jonathon Almeida (1) during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg North Gilbert Hinojosa (10) releases a pitch against McAllen Memorial during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Sebastian Zamora (11) makes a dive for a ball against Edinburg North during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Daniel Arevalo (17) releases a pitch against Edinburg North during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg North Aaron Gonzalez (24) snags a fly ball against McAllen Memorial during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg North Jonathon Almeida (1) misses a catch against McAllen Memorial during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial baseball team cheers from the dugout h during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Anthony Campos (23) and Daniel Arevalo (17) converse before the start of a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Anthony Campos (23) makes a catch on a foul ball against Edinburg North during a boys high school baseball game on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR