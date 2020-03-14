SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsLocal SportsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: UIL suspending sports seasons due to coronavirus Delcia Lopez - March 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McAllen Memorial Matt Cortez (10) slides safe into 2nd base against Edinburg North Matthew Gaytan (5) during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Anthony Campos (23) slides safe into 2nd base against Edinburg North Jonathon Almeida (1) during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg North Gilbert Hinojosa (10) releases a pitch against McAllen Memorial during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Sebastian Zamora (11) makes a dive for a ball against Edinburg North during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Daniel Arevalo (17) releases a pitch against Edinburg North during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg North Aaron Gonzalez (24) snags a fly ball against McAllen Memorial during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg North Jonathon Almeida (1) misses a catch against McAllen Memorial during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial baseball team cheers from the dugout h during a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Anthony Campos (23) and Daniel Arevalo (17) converse before the start of a boys high school baseball game at Edinburg North high school on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Anthony Campos (23) makes a catch on a foul ball against Edinburg North during a boys high school baseball game on Saturday, March,14, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR High school baseball teams play final game before UIL suspension of contests Cameron Co. suspends county events of over 250 people, urges others to do the same Photo Gallery: Traveling Vietnam Wall McHi leaning toward district title Diocese urges those with health risks to avoid Mass, church gatherings