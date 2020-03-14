Visitors look at the names inscribed on the Traveling Vietnam Wall at the Mission Events center in Mission, Texas. The Wall is an 80% scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Neli Delgado finds the name of a loved one inscribed on the Traveling Vietnam Wall at the Mission Events center in Mission, Texas. The Wall is an 80% scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
A wreath lies on the Traveling Vietnam Wall at the Mission Events center in Mission, Texas. The wall is an 80% scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
American flags are reflected on the Traveling Vietnam wall at the Mission Events center on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
The sunset’s radiant glow is seen on TheTraveling Vietnam Wall at the Mission Events center on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

