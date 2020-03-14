Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Traveling Vietnam Wall Delcia Lopez - March 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Visitors look at the names inscribed on the Traveling Vietnam Wall at the Mission Events center in Mission, Texas. The Wall is an 80% scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Neli Delgado finds the name of a loved one inscribed on the Traveling Vietnam Wall at the Mission Events center in Mission, Texas. The Wall is an 80% scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A wreath lies on the Traveling Vietnam Wall at the Mission Events center in Mission, Texas. The wall is an 80% scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com American flags are reflected on the Traveling Vietnam wall at the Mission Events center on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The sunset’s radiant glow is seen on TheTraveling Vietnam Wall at the Mission Events center on Friday, March,13, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Diocese urges those with health risks to avoid Mass, church gatherings H-E-B announces new hours to allow time to restock shelves Stock show to stay open despite county’s urgent call for cancellations Judge Cortez reacts to pandemic, Pharr declares public health emergency Hidalgo County jury trials canceled next week due to state guidance on COVID-19