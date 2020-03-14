H-E-B announces new hours to allow time to restock shelves

H-E-B has announced that it will be closing stores at 8 p.m. this evening and will begin implementing new hours on a temporary basis — this as demand to restock shelves grows amid coronavirus fears.

These new hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., formally begin Sunday and will last until further notice, according to an H-E-B news release issued Saturday. The schedule also applies not just for all H-E-B stores, but Central Market and the store’s pharmacies.

As the number of cases of the coronavirus increases in the United States and Texas, and as calls for precautionary measures and limiting travel to areas where cases have been reported intensify, many have responded by stocking up on cleaning products and groceries.

“While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed,” the release read.

In the last several days, people have logged on to social media to post photos of store shelves emptied of hand sanitizers and soap, cereal, toilet paper and water once sat, and even dog food.

“This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers,” H-E-B stated in the release.

Visit https://newsroom.heb.com/store-hours-and-operations/ for more information about store hours and operations.