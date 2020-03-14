Cameron County suspends some events

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Saturday that all County-sponsored functions or events with an anticipated attendance of more than 250 people will be canceled and/or suspended for a minimum of 14 days or until further notice.

Treviño said the decision comes in conjunction with the national emergency declaration issued by President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration of disaster.

He said it is a precautionary measure to limit or reduce the spread of COVID-19 to Cameron County residents.

“I strongly recommend that all similar events, public or private, on South Padre Island or throughout the county, should also be canceled and/or suspended for the same time period,” Treviño said in the statement.

“At this time and based upon the best and most up-to-date information, I strongly recommend and request that our local business leaders exercise their best judgment with respect to their individual venues and events,” the statement said.

He said no order or recommendation from any local, state, or federal government entity should be utilized to absolve or excuse individuals or business owners of their responsibility to themselves, patrons and the public at large.

“If, or when the situation warrants, I will not hesitate to take further actions as may be appropriate for the protection of the public,” Treviño said.

Treviño added that with respect to county operations, the county is considering whether all out of county non-essential travel should be suspended until further notice. He said he recommends that the public conducts county business electronically or via telephone to the greatest extent possible.

The press release states that the Cameron County Commissioners Court will be meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider additional action with respect to their internal operations and for further recommendations for other local government entities and private businesses.