Cameron Co. suspends county events of over 250 people, urges others to do the same

BROWNSVILLE- Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. ordered Saturday that all county sponsored events with an anticipated attendance of more than 250 people to be canceled or suspended for at least 14 days and urged private events and businesses in the county to follow suit in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

“I strongly recommend that all similar events, public or private, on South Padre Island or throughout the County, should also be canceled and/or suspended for the same time period,” the judge wrote in a letter released Saturday. “At this time and based upon the best and most up-to-date information, I strongly recommend and request that our local business leaders exercise their best judgement with respect to their individual venues and events.”

In the letter Treviño indicated that he would take stronger action on the matter if the situation became more serious.

“If, or when the situation warrants, I will not hesitate to take further actions as may be appropriate for protection of the public,” he wrote.

The judge also wrote that the county is altering some operational procedures in response to the pandemic.

“With respect to County operations, we are considering whether all out of County non-essential travel should be suspended until further notice,” Treviño wrote. “I recommend that the public conduct County business electronically or via telephone to the greatest extent possible. Please see the relevant Cameron County websites for additional information.”

The Cameron County Commissioners’ Court will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. to consider additional action in regard to internal operations and for further recommendations for other local government entities and private businesses.