UTRGV announces continuity plan after suspension of competition

EDINBURG — The UTRGV Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced in a news release its plans “to maintain continuity and create a controlled environment for the remainder of the academic year, while providing all regular services following the suspension of athletic competition due to concerns about the safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

The athletic training rooms, in coordination with UT Health RGV, are implementing mandatory regular wellness checks for all student-athletes, coaches and staff. Academic services will remain available to student-athletes, including tutoring services, as the campus transitions to fully online classes. On-campus housing and dining will remain open and accessible for UTRGV student-athletes. UTRGV Athletics is also suspending recruiting trips, both for coaches and official visits, until further notice.

“Finally reflecting on all that has transpired. It is certainly a difficult time for all of us. I couldn’t be more proud of our coaches, staff, senior team and UTRGV leadership as our only focus has been to make the best decision for our young people and campus community,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque tweeted on Friday.

The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced Thursday the suspension of all spring conference competition until further notice. Additionally, the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships.

The canceled events will officially be recorded as no-contests by the NCAA and will not affect UTRGV’s overall records.

For all the latest updates from UTRGV, visit UTRGV.edu/coronavirus.